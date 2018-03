March 27 (Reuters) - Strattec Security Corp:

* STRATTEC SECURITY CORP SAYS ‍EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS JUNE 28, 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* STRATTEC SECURITY - FIFTH AMENDMENT TEMPORARILY INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING AVAILABILITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MILLION UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019​ Source text: (bit.ly/2pKXC3e) Further company coverage: