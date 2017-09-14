FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stratus properties and Santal I enters into an amended and restated construction loan agreement
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 1:00 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Stratus properties and Santal I enters into an amended and restated construction loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Stratus Properties Inc

* On Sept 11, Santal I and co entered into an amended and restated construction loan agreement and other related loan documents

* Says amended loan documents increase aggregate amount of loan to $59.2 million - SEC filing

* ‍Amended loan documents also extend maturity date of loan to September 11, 2021 - SEC filing​

* ‍Santal may extend maturity of loan up to 2 additional 12-month periods, second of which ends Sept 11, 2022, subject to conditions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.