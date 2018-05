Stratus Properties Inc:

* . REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $17.8 MILLION VERSUS $20.7 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD $15.9 MILLION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: