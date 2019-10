BRIEF-Straumann 9-month Net Revenue Of CHF 1.15 Bln

Oct 29 (Reuters) - STRAUMANN HOLDING AG:

* NINE-MONTH REVENUE EXCEEDS CHF 1BN (+16%) FOR FIRST TIME

* ORGANIC1 REVENUE GROWTH REACHES 17% IN FIRST NINE MONTHS AND 19% IN Q3

* GROUP RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO MID-TEEN PERCENTAGE RANGE

* 9-MONTH NET REVENUE OF CHF 1.15 BILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 16% OVER PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH REACHED 17%, DRIVEN BY DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES ACROSS ALL REGIONS

* BASED ON NINE-MONTH RESULTS, IT IS RAISING ITS EXPECTATION FOR FULL-YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FROM LOW-TO-MID-TEEN TO MID-TEEN PERCENTAGE RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)