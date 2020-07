July 9 (Reuters) - STRAUMANN HOLDING AG:

* INVESTS IN DRSMILE, A LEADING PROVIDER OF CLINICIAN-LED CLEAR-ALIGNER TREATMENT SOLUTIONS IN GERMANY

* FINANCIAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* HAS COMMITTED TO A SUBSTANTIAL FURTHER INVESTMENT TO HELP FINANCE GROWTH THROUGH TO A FULL ACQUISITION IN FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)