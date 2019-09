Sept 12 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* STRAUMANN GROUP AND MODERN DENTAL GROUP JOIN FORCES TO SERVE CUSTOMERS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU

* STRAUMANN AND MODERN DENTAL HAVE ENTERED A JOINT VENTURE TO CREATE PEAK DENTAL SOLUTIONS HONG KONG LTD

* FINANCIAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED