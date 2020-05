BRIEF-Straumann CEO Says Double-Digit Growth Will Not Resume Soon At Levels Previously Forecast

May 14 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS JOB CUTS TO TAKE PLACE QUICKLY, TO REDUCE UNCERTAINTY; SAYS CONFIDENT OF A STRONG BOUNCEBACK WHEN CRISIS ABATES

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS EXPECTS SOME IMPROVEMENTS AS Q2 CONTINUES AND SOME PROCEDURES ARE RESUMED

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS IN KEY MARKETS CONSUMER CONFIDENCE AND DISPOSABLE INCOME IS FALLING

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS RESIZING PAINFUL BUT ESSENTIAL

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS NO LONGER COUNTING ON A V-SHAPED RECOVERY, EXPECTS MORE OF A U-SHAPED RECOVERY IN WHICH RECESSION LASTS LONGER

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS BIG GROWTH REGIONS LIKE AMERICAS WILL NOT BE BACK ON TRACK FOR AT LEAST 4-6 WEEKS

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CFO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT BIG SAVINGS IMPACT IN 2020 FROM JOB CUTS, SAVINGS TO COME FROM REDUCED SPENDING AMID LOWER BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS STRUCTURE BUILT UP TO SUPPORT FAST GROWTH NO LONGER MATCHES CURRENT ENVIRONMENT, SAYS REBOUND WILL TAKE TIME TO RESUME PRE-CRISIS SPEED

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS BOARD FULLY SUPPORTED DECISION TO CUT JOBS

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT A HUGE RESURGENCE OF BRIDGES IN PLACE OF IMPLANTS IN CURRENT CRISIS, SAYS DENTISTS ARE LOOKING FOR CHEAPER SOLUTIONS IN IMPLANT FIELD

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS ACTIVITIES IN MAY IN ASIA RESUMING NORMALCY, EUROPE IS RESUMING OPERATIONS, SAYS U.S. WEST, EAST COASTS ARE STILL IN LOCKDOWN

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REACH 2019 LEVELS THIS YEAR

* STRAUMANN HOLDING CEO SAYS SPEEDY JOB CUTS NEEDED BECAUSE DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH WILL NOT RESUME SOON AT LEVELS PREVIOUSLY FORECAST Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)