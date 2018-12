Dec 11 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* HAS ENTERED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH Z-SYSTEMS

* COMPANIES HAVE SIGNED AN AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES STRAUMANN WITH A 34% STAKE IN Z-SYSTEMS

* STRAUMANN HOLDING - STAKE IN Z-SYSTEMS IN RETURN FOR CAPITAL INJECTION TO EXPAND Z-SYSTEMS’ PRODUCTION CAPABILITY AND TO DEVELOP ITS PIPELINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)