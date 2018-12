Dec 27 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* NOBEL BIOCARE HAS NOW AGREED TO TAKE NO FURTHER ACTION REGARDING DECISION AND TO DISMISS ITS PENDING COURT ACTION

