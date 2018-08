BRIEF-Straumann H1 EBITDA Increased 29% To CHF 203 Mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* FIRST-HALF REVENUE SURGES 25% IN SWISS FRANCS (18% ORGANIC) TO CHF 682 MILLION

* GROUP RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO MID-TEENS

* H1 REPORTED NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 133 MILLION - 8 MILLION LOWER THAN IN PRIOR YEAR

* H1 EBITDA INCREASED 29% TO CHF 203 MILLION

* STRAUMANN HOLDING - EXPECTED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATIONAL LEVERAGE SHOULD LEAD TO FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS IN EBITDA MARGIN

* GROUP EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN TO REMAIN STABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)