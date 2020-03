March 27 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PLACEMENT OF A CHF 280 MILLION BOND

* PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE A MATURING BOND AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* ISSUE PRICE WAS FIXED AT 100.258% AND PAYMENT DATE IS 3 APRIL 2020