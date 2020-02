Feb 18 (Reuters) - STRAUMANN HOLDING AG:

* FULL-YEAR REVENUE CLIMBS 17% IN SWISS FRANCS (17% ORGANIC) TO CHF 1.6 BILLION

* PROPOSES FURTHER DIVIDEND INCREASE TO CHF 5.75 PER SHARE (2018: CHF 5.25)

* FY CORE EBITDA ROSE 25% AND CORE EBIT GREW 18%

* FY CORE NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 338 MILLION, 45 MILLION HIGHER THAN IN PRIOR YEAR,

* IS CONFIDENT THAT IT CAN CONTINUE TO GAIN SHARE BY ACHIEVING ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE