June 10 (Reuters) - STRAUMANN HOLDING AG:

* RAISES A FURTHER CHF 200 MILLION THROUGH SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR STRAIGHT BOND

* THE BOND WILL MATURE ON 3 OCTOBER 2025

* ISSUE PRICE WAS FIXED AT 100.196% AND PAYMENT DATE IS 15 JULY 2020

* PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* ISSUE WAS MANAGED BY UBS INVESTMENT BANK AND ZÜRCHER KANTONALBANK