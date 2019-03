March 12 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* STRAUMANN GROUP INCREASES STAKE IN FRENCH IMPLANT MANUFACTURER ANTHOGYR FROM 30% TO 100%.

* FINANCIAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE EARLY IN Q2