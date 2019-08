BRIEF-Straumann Makes Appointments To Executive Management

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* STRAUMANN GROUP ANNOUNCES TWO APPOINTMENTS TO ITS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

* SAYS ROBERT WOOLLEY JOINS FROM STRYKER AS EVP SALES NORTH AMERICA, TAKING OVER FROM GUILLAUME DANIELLOT, WHO BECOMES CEO OF THE STRAUMANN GROUP ON 1 JANUARY 2020

* SAYS HOLGER HADERER, HEAD OF STRAUMANN GERMANY, IS PROMOTED TO EVP GLOBAL MARKETING & EDUCATION, SUCCEEDING FRANK HEMM, WHO HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE STRAUMANN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)