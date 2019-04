April 30 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE CLIMBS 15% IN SWISS FRANCS TO CHF 372 MILLION

* Q1 SOLID DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH CONTINUES IN ALL REGIONS LED BY APAC (+22%) AND LATAM (+20%)

* STAKES IN ANTHOGYR, ZINEDENT, MEDENTIKA AND VALOC INCREASED; PATENT DISPUTE SETTLED WITH ALIGN

* FULL-YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* FIRST-QUARTER ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 17% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)