Sept 19 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* GROUP TO GAIN CONTROL OF T-PLUS, AN ESTABLISHED TAIWANESE MANUFACTURER OF ATTRACTIVELY-PRICED IMPLANT SYSTEMS

* SHARES WILL BE PURCHASED FROM EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS, INCREASING GROUP’S OWNERSHIP FROM 49% TO UP TO 60%

* EXPECTS TO CONSOLIDATE T-PLUS IN Q4 Further company coverage: