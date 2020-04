BRIEF-Straumann Withdraws Its Guidance For FY Revenue And Earnings

April 30 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* STRAUMANN HOLDING AG - FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE REACHES CHF 357 MILLION, 1% OFF PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL IN ORGANIC TERMS AND -4% IN SWISS FRANCS

* STRAUMANN HOLDING AG - ORIGINAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 NO LONGER IN REACH, BUT GROUP CONFIDENT THAT BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN VALID AND PROMISING IN MID AND LONG TERM

* STRAUMANN HOLDING AG - GLOBAL PANDEMIC INTERRUPTS STRONG GROWTH TREND AFTER PROMISING START TO 2020

* STRAUMANN HOLDING AG - WITHDRAWING ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)