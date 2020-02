BRIEF-Straumann would be very happy with double-digit sales growth rate-CEO

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* STRAUMANN CEO SAYS WOULD BE VERY HAPPY TO ACHIEVE DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE SALES GROWTH IN 2020 - WOULD MEAN TAKING SIGNIFICANT MARKET SHARE

* STRAUMANN CEO TELLS REUTERS CURRENT GUIDANCE NOT CAUTIOUS BUT REALISTIC DUE TO GLOBAL INSTABILITIES

* STRAUMANN CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL MONITOR PERFORMANCE AND REVISE GUIDANCE DURING YEAR ACCORDINGLY

* STRAUMANN CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO LOOK AT M&A TARGETS