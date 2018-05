BRIEF-Strauss Group Q1 EPS NIS C$1.28

May 23 (Reuters) - Strauss Group Ltd:

* STRAUSS GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER EXCELLENT RESULTS IN SALES, PROFIT AND CASH FLOW, WITH SALES UP 4% DURING THE QUARTER (7.8% ORGANIC GROWTH EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECTS) AND NET PROFIT RISING 29.6% TO NIS 146 MILLION(1)

* QTRLY SHEKEL, SALES WERE NIS C2.2 BILLION COMPARED TO NIS C2.1 BILLION IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2017

* QTRLY EPS NIS C$1.28

* STRAUSS GROUP - QTRLY SALES IMPACTED BY NEGATIVE CURRENCY TRANSLATION AMOUNTING TO NIS C51 MILLION MAINLY AS A RESULT OF DEPRECIATION OF BRL AGAINST NIS

* QTRLY GROSS PROFIT WAS NIS C833 MILLION (C38.4% OF SALES), UP C6.8% COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: