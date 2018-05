May 21 (Reuters) - Strax AB:

* ANNUAL REPORT AND CHANGES COMPARED TO YEAR END REPORT

* DURING AUDIT PROCESS SOME ASSESSMENTS HAVE CHANGED, RESULTING IN DIFFERENCES IN REPORTED PROFIT OR LOSS

* LARGEST IMPACT IS RELATING TO UPDATED JUDGEMENT ON REPORTED VALUES OF TAX CARRY FORWARDS RELATING TO GERMAN ENTITIES

* IMPACT INCREASED REPORTED TAX COSTS FOR FY 2017 BY EUR 608

* OPERATING PROFITS HAVE ONLY SEEN A MINOR ADJUSTMENT OF KEUR -72 FOR 2017