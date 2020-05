May 6 (Reuters) - Strax AB:

* STRAX: STRAX ENTERS THE PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENT PRODUCT CATEGORY (PPE)

* SHIPMENTS STARTED IN APRIL

* CURRENT ORDERBOOK INCLUDES EXISTING CUSTOMERS WITHIN TELECOM AND CE CHANNELS, ENTERPRISE CUSTOMERS AS WELL AS HEALTHCARE AND INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENT BODIES