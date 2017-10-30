FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Strayer Education Inc and Capella Education Co combine​
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 10:17 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-‍Strayer Education Inc and Capella Education Co combine​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - ‍Strayer Education Inc

* ‍Strayer Education Inc and Capella Education Company combine​

* Strayer Education Inc - ‍merger is expected to be accretive to Strayer’s EPS by approximately 20% to 25% by 2019​

* Strayer Education Inc - ‍Strayer will be remaining corporate entity under which both universities will operate after deal​

* Strayer Education Inc - ‍implied equity value of combined company is approximately $1.9 billion​

* Strayer Education - co and Capella will combine in all-stock merger with Capella shareholders to get 0.875 Strayer shares for each Capella share​

* Strayer Education Inc - ‍merger expected to be tax-free to shareholders of both companies​

* Strayer - ‍upon deal closing, Strayer shareholders will own about 52%,capella shareholders will own about 48% of combined co on a fully diluted basis​

* Strayer Education - ‍upon deal closing, Robert Silberman will be executive chairman, Kevin Gilligan will be vice chairman of combined entity​

* Strayer Education Inc - upon deal closing, Strayer Education Inc will be renamed Strategic Education Inc​

* Strayer Education Inc - ‍upon closing of transaction, Karl McDonnell will be chief executive officer of combined entity​

* Strayer Education Inc - ‍Strayer’s board will be increased to 12 directors total - with three to be nominated by Capella on closing​

* Strayer Education - ‍merger of organizations expected to achieve annual cost savings of about $50 million to be fully phased in within 18 months of closing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.