BRIEF-Strayer Education Reports Q1 Adj Earnings Per Share $1.23

May 2 (Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc:

* STRAYER EDUCATION, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER ENROLLMENT, REVENUES, AND EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84

* Q1 REVENUE $116.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $116.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL ENROLLMENTS AT STRAYER UNIVERSITY FOR Q2 OF 2018 ARE ANTICIPATED TO GROW 8% TO ABOUT 46,800 STUDENTS

* REVENUE PER STUDENT FOR Q2 IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY ABOUT 5%

* FOR Q1, STUDENT ENROLLMENT AT COMPANY’S MAIN OPERATING UNIT, STRAYER UNIVERSITY, INCREASED 6% TO 46,184 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: