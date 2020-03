BRIEF-Streamwide FY Current Operating Result Turns To Profit Of 1.2 Million Euros

March 23 (Reuters) - Streamwide SA:

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME: €1.1M (+€2.1M)

* 2020 REVENUES ANTICIPATED AND SECURED AT BEGINNING OF FY ARE ALREADY ALMOST EQUIVALENT TO THOSE RECORDED FOR 2019

* FY TOTAL REVENUE PUBLISHED EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WHILE 2020 REVENUES REMAIN ON TRACK AND ARE EXPECTED TO GROW AGAIN, IT IS DIFFICULT, TODAY, TO ASSESS THE ANNUAL IMPACT

* FY NET RESULT PUBLISHED EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 975,000 YEAR AGO