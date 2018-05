BRIEF-Street Capital Group Q1 Adj. Shareholders' Diluted Loss Per Share $0.01

May 14 (Reuters) - Street Capital Group Inc:

* STREET CAPITAL ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE (NET OF ACQUISITION COSTS) WAS FLAT AT $11.6 MILLION

* STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC - QTRLY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS’ DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED SHAREHOLDERS’ DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC - “MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT HOUSING MARKET FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN SUPPORTIVE”

* STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC - HOUSING MARKETS, MORTGAGE ORIGINATION VOLUMES CONTINUE TO FACE POLICY-RELATED HEADWINDS

* STREET CAPITAL GROUP - CONTINUES TO EXPECT MORTGAGE RENEWAL ORIGINATION IN RANGE OF $2.20 BILLION-$2.40 BILLION IN 2018

* STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC - CO IS MAINTAINING FINANCIAL TARGETS IT SET OUT IN ITS Q4 2017