May 1 (Reuters) - Stride Property Ltd:

* CONFIRMS IT INTENDS TO PAY Q4 DIVIDEND IN JUNE IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE

* SEES FY21 GROSS RENTAL REVENUE TO BE REDUCED BY BETWEEN NZ$8 MILLION AND NZ$11 MILLION

* SEES FY21 NET DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME DOWN BETWEEN NZ$5.8 MILLION TO NZ$8 MILLION