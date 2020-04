April 29 (Reuters) - Strides Pharma Science Ltd:

* STRIDES DEVELOPS AND COMMENCES EXPORT OF FAVIPIRAVIR ANTIVIRAL TABLETS

* FAVIPIRAVIR TABLETS HAVE DEMONSTRATED POSITIVE OUTCOMES IN COVID-19 TREATMENT GLOBALLY

* STRIDES TO APPLY TO INDIAN DRUG AUTHORITIES TO START NECESSARY STUDIES, MAKE DRUG AVAILABLE TO INDIAN PATIENTS EXPEDITIOUSLY