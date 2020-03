March 30 (Reuters) - Strides Pharma Science Ltd:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED US FDA INSPECTION CONDUCTED IN JANUARY 2020 AT FACILITY IN BANGALORE

* RECEIVED THE ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT (EIR) FOR THE INSPECTION

* GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FOR INSPECTION CONDUCTED BY FDA IN JANUARY 2020 AT CO’S KRS GARDENS FACILITY

* INSPECTION RELATED TO SPECIFIC EXTENDED RELEASE APPLICATIONS MADE FROM SITE