BRIEF-Strides Pharma Science Updates As U.S. FDA Requests Withdrawal Of Ranitidine Products From U.S. Market

April 2 (Reuters) - Strides Pharma Science Ltd:

* UPDATES AS U.S. FDA REQUESTS ALL MANUFACTURERS TO WITHDRAW RANITIDINE PRODUCTS FROM U.S. MARKET

* HAS APPROVAL FOR RX AND OTC RANITIDINE TABLETS FOR U.S. MARKET, AND CURRENTLY COMMERCIALIZES ONLY RX PRODUCT IN U.S.

* STRIDES VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED SALES OF RANITIDINE RX TABLETS IN SEPTEMBER 2019

* FDA HAS REQUESTED TO WITHDRAW ALL RX DRUGS FROM MARKET IMMEDIATELY

* CO HAS CEASED FURTHER DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCT

* INTENDS TO WORK ON GENERATING ADDITIONAL DATA REQUESTED BY AGENCY TO CONSIDER ALLOWING RANITIDINE PRODUCT BACK ON U.S. MARKET