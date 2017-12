Dec 20 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd:

* SAYS ACQUIRES CONTROLLING STAKE IN TRINITY PHARMA, SOUTH AFRICA

* UNDER AGREEMENT, STRIDES PHARMA ASIA PTE LTD, SINGAPORE WILL ACQUIRE 55 PERCENT STAKE IN TRINITY FOR 55 MILLION SOUTH AFRICAN RAND‍​

* CURRENT MANGEMENT WILL STAY AS MINORITY PARTNER AND RUN THE BUSINESS UNDER SUPERVISION OF STRIDES‍​