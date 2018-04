April 24 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd:

* SAYS TO DIVEST ITS HOLDING IN REMAINING API ASSET AT AMBERNATH TO SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED

* WILL DIVEST 100 PERCENT OF ISSUED CAPITAL IN STRIDES CHEMICALS TO SOLARA FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF 1,310 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS CO EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE COMPLETED BY Q2 FY 2019