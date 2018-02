Feb 26 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd:

* TO LAUNCH RANITIDINE OTC TABLETS IN THE US MARKETS

* PRODUCT WILL BE MANUFACTURED AT THE JV'S (COMPANY'S 50:50 JV WITH VIVIMED LABS) ORAL DOSAGE FACILITY IN CHENNAI‍​