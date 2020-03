March 18 (Reuters) - Strix Group PLC:

* FY REVENUE 96.9 MILLION STG VERSUS 93.8 MILLION STG

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX 28.9 MILLION STG VERSUS 28.3 MILLION STG

* MINIMAL IMPACT TO DATE FROM COVID-19

* GROUP'S MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN CHINA HAVE RECOVERED WITH A C.100% PRODUCTION CAPACITY