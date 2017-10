Aug 10 (Reuters) - Stroeer

* Says Q2 sales 316.2 mln eur vs yr-earlier 276.2 mln

* Q2 operating EBITDA 80.3 mln eur vs yr-earlier 69.2 mln

* Q2 adj net earnings 45.5 mln eur vs yr-earlier 40.5 mln

* Says sees Q3 similarly robust as H1, expects clearly positive impact of Avedo, Ranger Marketing acquisitions

* Sticks with guidance for FY operational EBITDA exceeding 320 mln euros, sales of around 1.3bln