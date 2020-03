March 3 (Reuters) - STROEER SE & CO KGAA:

* FY GROUP SALES GROW BY 6% FROM EUR 1.5 BLN TO EUR 1.6 BLN

* FY EBITDA (ADJUSTED) GROWS BY 6% FROM EUR 538 MLN TO EUR 570 MLN

* ANNUAL OUTLOOK 2019 FULLY MET

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT GROWS 6% FROM EUR 199 MLN TO EUR 210 MLN

* OUTLOOK 2020: POSITIVE SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH

* OUTLOOK 2020: SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE Source text: bit.ly/3aiCqqE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)