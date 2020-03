BRIEF-Stroeer Says Optimally Prepared For The Coronavirus Crisis

March 19 (Reuters) - Stroeer SE & Co KGaA:

* DGAP-ADHOC: STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA: AFTER AN EXCELLENT FIRST QUARTER IN 2020, STRÖER IS OPTIMALLY PREPARED FOR THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS - EFFECTS ON REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* DO NOT CURRENTLY EXPECT CORONAVIRUS CRISIS TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON MEDIUM-TERM BUSINESS FORECAST FROM 2021

* CURRENTLY HAS AVAILABLE CREDIT FACILITIES TO TUNE OF OVER EUR 400M

* CURRENTLY EXPECT UNIT ASAM TO SEE VERY ROBUST DEVELOPMENT COMPARABLE TO PRIOR YEAR, FURTHER GROWTH AT STATISTA DESPITE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: