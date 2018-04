April 6 (Reuters) - Strongbow Exploration Inc:

* STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC SAYS ‍ GLENN KONDO WILL NOT BE ASSUMING CFO ROLE ON JUNE 1 AS ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 21, 2018​

* STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC SAYS ‍KONDO HAS ACCEPTED A ROLE WITH AN INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY AND INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY​