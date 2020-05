May 11 (Reuters) - Strongbridge Biopharma plc:

* STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 3 LOGICS STUDY FOR RECORLEV® (LEVOKETOCONAZOLE) FOR ENDOGENOUS CUSHING’S SYNDROME

* STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC - LOOK FORWARD TO REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM LOGICS STUDY DURING Q3 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: