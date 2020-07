July 1 (Reuters) - Strongbridge Biopharma plc:

* STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC ANNOUNCES LAST PATIENT COMPLETES LAST STUDY VISIT IN THE RANDOMIZED WITHDRAWAL PHASE OF THE LOGICS TRIAL EVALUATING RECORLEV® (LEVOKETOCONAZOLE) FOR ENDOGENOUS CUSHING’S SYNDROME

* STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC - PLANS TO SUBMIT A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR RECORLEV TO FDA ABOUT SIX MONTHS AFTER REPORTING TOPLINE LOGICS RESULTS