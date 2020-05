BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.23

May 6 (Reuters) - Strongbridge Biopharma plc:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.22 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $22 MILLION TO $26 MILLION

* ADJUSTS ITS FULL-YEAR KEVEYIS REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2020 TO $22 MILLION TO $26 MILLION

* REITERATES GUIDANCE THAT COMPANY HAS SUFFICIENT CASH ON-HAND TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH Q3 OF 2021

* REPORTS KEVEYIS Q1 2020 REVENUE OF $6.7 MILLION, A 54 PERCENT INCREASE