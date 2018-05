May 9 (Reuters) - Strongco Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE C$89 MILLION VERSUS C$90 MILLION

* CORP - QUARTER-END EQUIPMENT INVENTORY OF $154.2 MILLION, UP FROM $153.3 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017