April 24 (Reuters) - Strongpoint ASA:

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 250.1 MILLION VERSUS NOK 249.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSE AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.50 PER SHARE

* Q1 EBITDA NOK 11.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* JACOB TVERAABAK TAKES OVER AS CEO ON AUGUST 1, 2018

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)