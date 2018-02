Feb 15 (Reuters) - STRONGPOINT ASA:

* Q4 EBITDA NOK 20.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 30.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 259.1 MILLION VERSUS NOK 307.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍BOARD PROPOSE AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.50 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)