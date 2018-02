Feb 15 (Reuters) - STRONGPOINT ASA:

* LEADERSHIP CHANGE IN STRONGPOINT

* WOULD NOW LIKE TO START A LEADERSHIP HAND-OVER OF COMPANY TO HIS SUCCESSOR

* BOARD AND WAALER HAVE DURING SOME TIME WORKED ON A SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CEO ROLE

* THEY HAVE RECRUITED JACOB TVERAABAK, AGE 42, AS STRONGPOINTS NEXT CEO.

* TVERAABAK WILL JOIN COMPANY APRIL 3RD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)