May 2 (Reuters) - STRONGPOINT ASA:

* REG-STRONGPOINT ASA: NEW ORDER FROM OUR CROATIAN PARTNER

* REG-STRONGPOINT ASA: NEW ORDER FROM OUR CROATIAN PARTNER

* RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR CIT (CASH IN TRANSIT) CASES WITH A VALUE OF MEUR 0,6

* THIS IS AN EXTENSION OF DELIVERIES MADE IN Q1, AS PUBLISHED JANUARY 15, 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)