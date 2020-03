BRIEF-Strongpoint Provides Business Update With Regards To Covid-19

March 23 (Reuters) - Strongpoint ASA:

* BUSINESS UPDATE WITH REGARDS TO COVID-19

* STRONGPOINT HAS A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION AND REITERATES LONG-TERM OUTLOOK

* EXPERIENCES A STRONG AND ACCELERATED INTEREST FOR ITS E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

* SEES A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON NON-GROCERY OFFERINGS DUE TO GOVERNMENTAL RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVELLING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL CONSIDER TO CALL FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO PAY DIVIDEND IN LINE WITH DIVIDEND POLICY LATER IN 2020

* DELIVERY OF EARLIER ANNOUNCED CLICK & COLLECT LOCKERS WILL BE IN Q2 IF TODAY’S TRANSPORT SITUATION IS MAINTAINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)