Oct 20 (Reuters) - STRONGPOINT ASA:

* Q3 OPERATING REVENUE NOK ‍204.8​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 258.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA NOK ‍14.1​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 36.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍DECREASE IN EBITDA IS DUE TO LOWER SALES​

* STRONGPOINT ASA - ‍START-UP PROBLEMS AT LABEL'S NEW FACTORY IN SWEDEN HAVE BEEN RESOLVED​