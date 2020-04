April 27 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* STRYKER CORP - EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 1, BOARD APPROVED TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY OF CO’S CEO

* STRYKER - KEVIN LOBO, CO'S CEO, WILL RECEIVE 50% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY, OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS WILL RECEIVE BETWEEN 20% TO 30% REDUCTION