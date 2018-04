BRIEF-Stryker Corp Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.16

April 26 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* REG-STRYKER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $3.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.2 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.18 TO $7.25

* STRYKER - IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.02 IN Q2

* STRYKER - IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: